Swimming ban lifted at Lake Norman cove days after another untreated sewage spill

Mecklenburg County health officials lifted a swimming ban for a Lake Norman cove Thursday, July 15, 2021, after bacteria counts from discharge were deemed within safe limits. Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader

People looking to take a dip in a Lake Norman cove this weekend should be able to after Mecklenburg County health officials lifted a swimming ban issued days ago.

The “no swimming” advisory was issued on Tuesday after an estimated 200 gallons of untreated sewage was discharged into the cove from a home on Paradise Cove Court in Cornelius, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

Paradise Cove Court is in the Peninsula community of upscale homes off Jetton Road.

The discharge originated from pipe damage by a private contractor, the storm water utility said. The pipe has been repaired and the discharge stopped.

Water samples showed that bacteria counts were within safe limits, which prompted the ban to be lifted.

Late last month, a contractor broke a pipe at a nearby home, spilling 405 gallons of untreated sewage into the lake, the Observer previously reported.

The cove is near the county’s Ramsey Creek beach, but officials have said the water would not reach the park.