Travis Price sues city of Rock Hill, SC congressman over public statements

Travis Price, the Rock Hill man who recently had a charge against him dropped after a controversial June 23 police arrest that led to protests, has filed a lawsuit against the city and a South Carolina Congressman over statements that Price and his lawyer say are “false.”

Price had been charged with hindering police activity in the June 23 incident. That charge was dropped and the Rock Hill Police Department officer involved was fired and arrested. Prosecutors later said on July 8 Travis Price “did nothing wrong.”

The lawsuit filed Monday morning in York County civil court names the city of Rock Hill and Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C as defendants. The Rock Hill Police Department is a part of the city government but the police department is not named as a defendant.

The lawsuit alleges that the city’s statement released by the police department June 23 to the media and public about the arrest of Travis Price was false and defamatory.

The lawsuit also alleges that Norman published statements on his Rep. Ralph Norman Facebook page claiming “what actually happened” that were false and defamatory.

The Herald contacted Rep. Ralph Norman’s office. Austin Livingston, spokesman for Norman’s office, said he was aware the lawsuit had been filed.

Livingston declined to comment on the lawsuit itself.

“Congressman Norman is not going to comment on pending litigation,” Livingston said.

The lawsuit was filed by Travis Price’s lawyer, Justin Bamberg. He is a Democratic S.C. state representative who served with Norman when both were in the S.C. General Assembly.

“At all times, Defendants City and Norman’s statements against Plaintiff were false,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit claims gross negligence and conspiracy against both defendants. It also alleges false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, defamation, and other violations of Travis Price’s Constitutional rights.

The lawsuit asks for damages to Travis Price because he was physically hurt in the arrest and emotionally hurt by the statements.

The city’s statement in the June 23 public release caused the public to make statements impugning Travis Price’s character and hurt his reputation, the lawsuit states.

Travis Price, 34, has no previous criminal record and works second shift at a York County industrial plant, according to the lawsuit.

The arrest

Travis Price was arrested at the same time police were arresting his brother, Ricky Price, in the parking lot of a Rock Hill store.

Ricky Price, 35, was known to police and had been pulled over for alleged traffic violations, police said in June 23 statements and court testimony on July 2. Police said crack cocaine, marijuana, and a gun was found in Ricky Price’s car. Ricky Price was in custody when Travis Price arrived.

According to police, prosecutors and Bamberg, Travis Price was getting jewelry and other items from Ricky Price, whose handcuffs had been removed. Travis was grabbed and taken to the ground by Rock Hill officer Jonathan Moreno.

Bamberg said Travis Price fully complied with police and was not belligerent, despite the police statement which said Travis Price pushed police.

The city police statement

In the statement released June 23 to the media and public, a few hours after the arrests, Rock Hill police said Travis Price bumped Moreno and was belligerent.

The city police statement said:

“Officers began searching (Ricky) Price when his brother, Travis Price, arrived on scene and approached Officers. Travis Price attempted to gather the belongings Officers were removing from Ricky’s person and was told to move back. Travis then used his body to bump the Officers backward as he continued trying to get near his brother to reach for the belongings while yelling belligerently. Travis was forced back and told he was under arrest for interfering, and physically contacting officers. Travis shoved Officers, refusing to comply with orders to place his hands behind his back. Officers pushed Travis against a large tank located behind him, telling him to put his hands behind his back. Travis continued his non-compliance and Officers began struggling with Travis. While attempting to gain control of Travis, Officers and Travis went to the ground.”

Bamberg said in the lawsuit that part of the statement is “totally false.” The city and police refused to retract the statement after store video and police body cam videos released to the public showed the statement was not true, Bamberg said in the lawsuit.

“The entire official written City Memorandum was written in a way so as to disparage the character, image, and reputation of Plaintiff; purposefully using statements like “managed to handcuff Travis” so the public would believe Plaintiff was combative and fighting officers, resisting or evading arrest, and/or otherwise being unlawfully non-compliant with law enforcement lawful orders,” the lawsuit states. “City’s written statement also specifically alleged criminal actions and crimes and acts of moral turpitude such as Plaintiff “used his body to bump the officers,” “physically contacting officers,” “interfering” with the police, “shoved Officers,” and “refusing to comply with orders.”

The aftermath

Rock Hill police asked SLED to investigate on June 24 after protests broke out in the city June 23 when a private video from the arrest went viral on social media.

On June 28, Bamberg called a news conference to show store surveillance video that he claimed showed the police statements against Travis Price were not true. Bamberg released that video to the media and demanded that the charge against Travis Price be dropped.

Rock Hill police refused to drop the charge, saying the case remained under investigation. The police also refused to released body camera videos.

At a news conference on July 8, 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett and Rock Hill Senior Solicitor Chisa Putman said the charge against Travis Price was dismissed after prosecutors had reviewed two police body camera videos and the two previously released videos.

Putman said July 8 at the news conference Travis Price was “charged in error,” the lawsuit states.

State law enforcement officials were asked to seek an arrest warrant charging third-degree assault and battery against Moreno, Brackett said.

Claims against Congressman Norman

Norman, of Rock Hill, serves the Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. Congress. He was re-elected in 2020 after being elected in 2017 in a special election, and again in 2018.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, Travis Price and Bamberg said Norman issued a Facebook statement June 24 that claimed the police issued a statement about “what actually happened.”

“Defendant Norman specifically adopted and referenced as actual fact the June 23, 2021 “account” of City, i.e., City’s official written and publicly disseminated Memorandum and statements, and Defendant Norman represented as truth and fact that City’s account was “what actually happened” during the July 23, 2021 incident,” the lawsuit states.

In that Norman Facebook posting of June 24, Norman stated his support for police.

“Umm, I’m sorry, but you don’t get to take swings at officers,’ the Norman Facebook statement said, according to the lawsuit. “You don’t get to be non-compliant with their lawful orders. And you don’t get the luxury of resting or evading arrest.”

Bamberg and Travis Price said in the lawsuit Norman defamed Travis Price and pushed the public to believe the city police statement.

When Norman issued another Facebook statement July 15, Norman again referred to both persons involved as suspects despite Travis price having been cleared of any wrongdoing on July 8, the lawsuit states.

“The “updated” written statement did not retract the prior defamatory statements about Plaintiff nor did it mention Plaintiff’s innocence from the unfounded allegations previously made against him by Defendant Norman,” the lawsuit states. “Defendant Norman did not even apologize to Plaintiff or make any attempt to undo the damage to Plaintiff’s character, dignity, image or reputation previously caused by Defendant Norman.”

What happens now?

The lawsuit will have to be served on both city officials and Norman, according to court rules.

Both defendants will have 30 days to respond to the lawsuit in writing.

No trial date has been set for the civil lawsuit.