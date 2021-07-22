Can this Charlotte-area lavatory flush the competition for America’s Best Restroom?

The Pump House on West Avenue — near the Atrium Health Ballpark — in Kannapolis is one of 10 finalist vying to win Cintas’ America’s Best Restroom contest. Phil Bumgardner

A clean public toilet can be hard to come by anywhere in the U.S., but apparently not in Kannapolis. One of the city’s most popular lavatories is among 10 finalists vying to become “America’s Best Restroom.”

The Pump House on West Avenue, near the Atrium Health Ballpark, will have to garner enough votes by Aug. 20 to win the contest sponsored by hygiene and safety product manufacturer and distributor Cintas.

The finalists were selected based on their cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements, the corporation said in a news release.

The Pump House is “designed as a beautiful place to rest, relax and have fun,” according to the City of Kannapolis’ community news Facebook page.

“In the middle of a beautiful tree-lined street, the Pump House is surrounded by water fountains, lit by a rainbow of colors, urban swings, public art sculptures, murals, a putting green, entertainment stages, and fun inspirational quotes from children’s books,” the page says. “Vibrant outdoor furniture creates a great hang-out spot right outside of the Pump House doors with numerous businesses, restaurants, and a brewery just a few steps away. It’s a great place for children and adults alike. City staff keeps the area spotless — inside and out every day.”

The winner of the contest will be honored with a place in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame and receive a Cintas UltraClean restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning from Cintas.

“We’ve got a diverse list of facilities from across the county vying for the title of America’s Best Restroom,” said Sean Mulcahey, marketing manager for Cintas. “The public is expecting a higher hygiene standard in public restrooms, and we’re proud to spotlight these unique restrooms that are well-maintained without sacrificing aesthetic quality.”

Last year, the America’s Best Restroom award went to Bancroft Park in Colorado Springs, Colo., for its self-cleaning restrooms.

The other 2021 America’s Best Restroom finalists include facilities in: Greenville, S.C.; Santa Rosa, Calif.; JFK Airport’s Terminal 4 in New York; Nan Thai Fine Dining in Atlanta; Planet Word in Washington, D.C.; Steamboat Springs,



Colo.; The Fed Community in Clarkston, Mich., Two Cities Pizza in Cincinnati; and William S. Craycraft Park in Mission Viejo, Calif.