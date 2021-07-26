How should Charlotte spend COVID relief money? Share your ideas with the Observer.

The Charlotte City Council is weighing options for how to spend $60 million in federal COVID-19 relief aid.

Aside from $2 million earmarked for the arts and culture sector, no other American Rescue Plan Act funding has been committed for Charlotte residents, grassroots organizations or city programs yet.

For now, even the broadest funding categories and possible allocation figures presented to the City Council last week are subject to change. That encompasses:

▪ $20 million for housing and homelessness

▪ $16 million for workforce development and employment

▪ $24 million for “community vitality,” including internet access and public safety

Local governments are allowed to use the funds to help households, small businesses and industries economically devastated by the pandemic, including tourism, travel and hospitality sectors, according Shawn Heath Heath, special assistant to the city manager.

The Charlotte Observer wants to hear from you about what type of investments the City Council should make.

Please take the survey below or click the link here to take it via Google’s site.

