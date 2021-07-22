Charlotte Observer Logo
Bomb threat forces Myers Park High School to go under partial lockdown, CMS says

Myers Park High School went on partial lockdown Thursday following a bomb threat, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Students were inside the high school for Camp CMS when the bomb threat occurred, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

CMS police and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to search the buildings. The high school got the all-clear around 12:20 p.m.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our students and staff and all are safe,” CMS said in a statement released to families.

CMPD did not immediately return an Observer request for comment.

