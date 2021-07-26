New COVID cases in NC drop over the weekend, but hospitalizations continue to rise

A nurse works from a mobile computer station outside of a Covid patient’s room at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C. Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. ssharpe@newsobserver.com

New reported cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina dropped over the weekend, but hospitalizations rose for the 16th consecutive day as the delta variant continues to spread.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,133, 1,910 and 1,401 new cases on Saturday, Sunday and Monday respectively.

Sunday marked the first time since July 19 that the number of new daily cases had gone down. Even with that drop, however, it’s still over four times what the state was seeing at the beginning of July.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations continue to rise.

As of Monday, 943 people in North Carolina were in the hospital due to COVID-19, the most since May 11 and the double the number just two weeks ago.

Delta variant driving recent surge

Health officials say the increase in cases and hospitalizations is due to the delta variant, a more transmissible form of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

As of last week, 82% of coronavirus samples among those hospitalized at Duke Health hospitals in the Triangle were the delta variant, The News & Observer reported.

Among cases statewide as of the week ending July 10, over 75% were the delta variant according to state health officials.

And in recent weeks, 94% of all positive cases have been among those unvaccinated.

As of Monday, 58% of those eligible for vaccine in North Carolina — ages 12 and up — have received at least one dose. Among adults, the rate is 60%.

North Carolina is behind the curve nationally, as 66% of those 12 and up and 69% of adults across the country have received at least dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And North Carolina ranks in the bottom half of states for doses administered per 100,000 people.

An N&O analysis conducted in June of vaccine data in North Carolina found unvaccinated populations are disproportionately among low-income households.