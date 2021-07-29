Mecklenburg County opens cooling stations as heat wave continues to scorch the region

Aniyah Buckner, left and Stella Ervin sit at Freedom Park in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, May 24, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Cooling stations are open across Mecklenburg County on Thursday and Friday to provide refuge for residents during extreme heat, the county announced on Thursday.

The cooling stations include homeless shelters, libraries and selected parks and recreational centers. Charlotte Area Transportation System will provide free transportation for those who need to travel to the stations, the county said.

Residents age 60 or above, and those between 18 and 59 who receive disability income, will be able to receive one fan at a distribution location through Mecklenburg County Fan Initiative. Individuals can call one of the locations or schedule a pick-up date online here.

Shelter and library stations

The Day Services Center of Roof Above, formerly Men’s Shelter of Charlotte, on 945 N. College St., is open as a cooling station to anyone experiencing homelessness. Individuals can access misting stations, fans, water fountains, chairs and face coverings at the center.

The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library locations are designated as cooling stations open to the public. The libraries are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Friday through Sunday.

Park and Recreation centers, pools and spray grounds listed below are also available to the public in sought of heat relief:

Park and rec centers

▪ Bette Rae Thomas Center, 2921 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte

▪ David B. Waymer Recreation Center, 15401 Holbrooks Road, Huntersville

▪ Eastway Regional Recreation Center, 3150 Eastway Park Drive, Charlotte

▪ Mallard Creek Recreation Center, 2530 Johnston-Oehler Road, Charlotte

▪ Ivory/Baker, 1920 Stroud Park Court, Charlotte

▪ Revolution Park Sports Academy, 1225 Remount Road, Charlotte

▪ Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte

Spray grounds

▪ Clarks Creek Community Park, 5435 Hucks Road

▪ Captain Jack, Elizabeth Park, 1100 E. Trade St.

▪ Cordelia Park, 600 E. 24th St.

▪ First Ward Park, 309 E. Seventh St.

▪ Latta Park, 601 East Park Ave.

▪ Nevin Park, 6100 Statesville Road.

▪ Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St.

▪ West Charlotte Recreation Center, 2401 Kendall Drive

Pools

▪ Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center, 2014 Statesville Ave., Charlotte: open Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ Cordelia Pool, 2100 N. Davidson St. , Charlotte: open Sunday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with limited capacity

Heat wave continues in Charlotte

As a result of a massive “heat dome,” temperatures will remain high in Charlotte until the weekend, the Observer reported on Thursday.

Highs of 96 to 97 degrees will hit Charlotte on Thursday and Friday, while the humidity will make it feel like 102 to 103 degrees. However, temperatures are likely to drop back to the low 90s on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.