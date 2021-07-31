Woman dies after being hit by two cars, the second a speeding hit and run, police say

Police are searching for a speeding driver who fled after killing a pedestrian who had been hit by another car and was lying on a busy Charlotte road.

The victim, 24-year-old Alex Wilkins, was crossing in the 400 block of East Mallard Creek Church Road early Monday when the driver of a 2001 Mercedes E320 hit her, stopped and called 911, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The driver was neither speeding nor impaired, police said.

After the second driver hit her, Wilkins was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to CMPD. She later died, police said.

The second driver appears to have been speeding in a 2000s’ model red Hyundai Tiburon, according to the release. The driver was last seen turning onto Mary Alexander Drive and heading toward UNC Charlotte, police said.

Police ask witnesses or anyone with information to call Detective Daniel Buckley of the CMPD Major Crash Unit at 704-432-2169, extension 6; or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.