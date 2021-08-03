Local
Accident along light rail line leaves 2 dead in south Charlotte, CATS says
Two people are dead after an accident near the LYNX Blue Line in south Charlotte on Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Area Transit System.
The accident happened at 5:07 a.m. at the Hebron Street “light-rail grade crossing,” between East Arrowood Road and Sharon Road West, a CATS spokesperson told the Observer.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed the two fatalities but did not offer anymore details.
At 5:16 a.m., CATS tweeted that the LYNX Blue Line would be implementing a bus bridge between its Interstate 485 and Archdale stations along South Boulevard.
At 8:52 a.m., CATS tweeted that it had resumed normal service.
The fatal incident is the second one at the Hebron site involving a Blue Line train since last week.
One man was killed and another person was seriously injured on July 27 when a Toyota Tundra pickup collided with a LYNX train at the same Hebron Street crossing, the Observer previously reported.
In 2017, a 26-year-old woman was killed after her vehicle collided with a light-rail train, the Observer reported. CMPD said the driver failed to stop for the crossing arms and signal at the station.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
