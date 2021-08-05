Dump truck drivers die after a fiery collision near the Catawba River, CMPD says

Two dump truck drivers died after colliding on a road near the Catawba River, police said.

One of the drivers, 66-year-old Donald Burnette, overcorrected when he ran off northbound Moores Chapel Road in the 12900 block just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Burnette crossed the center line in his empty dump truck, slid sideways and hit 26-year-old Darius Lashawn Sweezy, who was driving a southbound, fully-loaded dump truck that ended up down an embankment, police said.

Medic pronounced both drivers dead at the scene, according to CMPD.

The collision between Burnette’s empty Mack truck and Sweezy’s Kenilworth truck spun the Mack, ejecting Burnette and causing the Mack’s engine and transmission to separate from the truck, police said. Sweezy’s truck caught fire after hurtling down the embankment, according to police.

Police said they don’t know why Burnette ran off the road initially but said they don’t suspect impairment on either driver’s part.

Police urge witnesses or anyone else with information to call CMPD Detective Matthew Pressley at 704-432-2169, extension 2, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.