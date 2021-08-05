Man lands 6-figure jackpot with $1 ticket he bought at a Charlotte airport snack shop

A man landed on a jackpot with a $1 lottery ticket he bought at a Charlotte Douglas International Airport gift and snack shop, N.C. lottery officials said Thursday.

Jerome Lowery scored the $279,915 prize with a Carolina Cash 5 ticket from the Charlotte’s Landing store, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release.

The Charlotte man beat odds of 1 in 962,598, officials said.

Lowery claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday. After taxes, he took home $198,040, officials said.

Lowery didn’t tell officials what he intends to do with his big win or whether he works at the airport or was traveling. He couldn’t be reached by The Charlotte Observer.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are drawn nightly. Thursday’s jackpot is $284,000, according to the lottery. Players also can buy Cash 5 tickets through Online Play on the lottery website and its mobile app.

Cash 5 and other draw games generate sales of about $900 million annually for education, officials said.