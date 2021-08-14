Want to see Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles live? Your chance is coming up in Charlotte

Jordan Chiles took over two events at the Olympics for Simone Biles last month in the womens’ gymnastics team competition, securing a silver medal. John Cheng

When Simone Biles dropped out of the women’s gymnastics team competition last month and the weight of an Olympic medal for the U.S. fell suddenly on 20-year-old Jordan Chiles’ shoulders, Chiles knew she had to do what she has always done:

“I just switched my brain real quick and said, ‘Hey, look, you just got to do this, go out there, and have fun,’” Chiles told the Observer. “So that’s what I did.”

While much of the recent gymnastics coverage has centered around the pressure and mental strain of competing, Chiles is quick to note that above all, gymnastics is about the euphoria of performing seemingly impossible feats, and having fun doing it. On October 27, the pure joy and spectacle of U.S. women’s gymnastics, featuring Biles, Chiles, and other current and former Olympic gymnasts, is coming to Charlotte.

The Gold Over America Tour

The Gold Over America Tour, led by Biles, is a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular, where crowd favorites including Biles, Chiles, Laurie Hernandez and MyKayla Skinner among others will be performing segments of their favorite routines in front of live crowds. Footage of career highlights and personal stories will also be featured, alongside LED-light shows accompanied by a crew of gymnastic dancers.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After a season competing without crowds cheering her on and the cancellation of the Olympians’ national tour, Chiles is thrilled to be able to perform in front of a crowd once again.

“I’ve always wanted to go on a tour,” said Chiles, adding she always thought she would fulfill that dream by being a backup dancer, which she has dabbled in before.

The athletes will visit 35 cities in just over 6 weeks, aiming to spread messages of empowerment and togetherness after a wobbly but ultimately victorious Olympics for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team.

Tickets for the show at the Spectrum Center are available on the tour website.

Chiles hinted there may be some meet-and-greets, too.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

A turbulent but triumphant Olympics

Chiles became a national treasure after her phenomenal performance picking up two events for her close friend and teammate Biles after Biles was unable to finish the team competition in July.

When Biles told her she couldn’t continue, Chiles thought it was a joke.

Then the coach told her to prepare for the uneven bars.

“I had to put my feet in such humongous shoes,” Chiles said. “I just knew I had to do this for the team and also for Simone.”

She showed up for her team in full force, pulling off stellar performances on the uneven bars and beam, two events she had no idea she would be doing until moments before they started. The team went on to earn a silver medal.

“I’ve dedicated my whole life to this, and not knowing what is gonna happen is an unusual thing… I had to be able to focus and just go out there and do what I love,” Chiles said.

Having competed in gymnastics for 14 years and counting, Chiles credits the thrill of being able to perform physical feats that few others can do for keeping her in the sport.

“Gymnastics is different to other sports — it’s not a normal thing to be flipping on a four-inch beam…” she said. “I just liked the thought of being able to do things that not a lot of people can do.”

Superhero energy

Chiles accompanies her superhuman floor routines with appropriately epic music ensembles. She flipped and somersaulted in Tokyo to music from the most recent Spiderman movie trailer.

“I’ve just loved superheroes ever since I was young. I’ve watched almost every superhero movie that you could think of and I just love the thought of how powerful it is. And I’m a powerful person, so I just want to put that into my gymnastics as well,” she said.

When it comes to dealing with the constant scrutiny of mistakes made in her routines, Chiles chooses not to tune into the noise.

“I just block it out,” she said. “I know what I did, I know how I present myself and I know that, although I did have a mistake, I’ve been able to pull myself back together, so those types of comments don’t really get to me.”

What’s next for Chiles

After the Gold For America Tour, Chiles will start her freshman year as a UCLA Bruin. She plans to study business and entrepreneurship while competing with the gymnastics squad and growing her clothing line, Melanin Drip Clothing Co.

Chiles has no intentions of stopping gymnastics any time soon.

“At the end of the day, if I am able mentally and physically to do it, then you might see me out there in 2024,” she said. “But I don’t want to see myself getting injured or getting hurt, so we’ll just see, taking it day by day.”