Anne Springs Close, philanthropist, greenway founder and Fort Mill benefactor, dies

Philanthropist Anne Springs Close has died. In this file photo, Springs visited Billy Graham’s grandfather cabin. Observer file photo

Anne Springs Close, matriarch of the Springs family in South Carolina that was powerful in politics, philanthropy and community in the state for decades, has died, family and officials said. She was in her mid-90s.

Close died at home Thursday three days after she was hurt by a falling tree limb on her family property in Fort Mill, according to a statement from the Anne Springs Close Greenway that is named in her honor.

The statement said: “Anne Springs Close returned to her home of 72 years yesterday afternoon and died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family... The family would like to thank the community that loved her so much for their prayers and support during this difficult time.”

Details on a memorial service will be released later.

Close was the daughter of the late World War I flying ace Elliott White Springs. Close’s age was not released. An October 2017 article stated she was 91 years old at that time in 2017.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She was a community benefactor with a penchant for the outdoors throughout her life. The Anne Springs Close Greenway opened in 1995.

The Springs and Close families had textile mills in York, Chester, and Lancaster counties for decades.

The Fort Mill based nonprofit company Leroy Springs & Co. has more than 300 employees. It operates the Anne Springs Close Greenway, FLYERS afterschool program in area schools, the 400-acre Springmaid Mountain retreat and four golf courses in Fort Mill, Lancaster and Chester.

Her family hosted presidential candidate Bill Clinton in his election campaign in the 1990s, and her daughter’s husband, Erskine Bowles, was chief of staff for Clinton.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER