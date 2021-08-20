‘Hi, we’re Charlotte’: University makeover includes new logo and preferred name

A sign depicting the school’s mascot wearing a mask is seen on the campus of UNC-Charlotte on Monday, July 20, 2020. The school unveiled a new branding campaign this week. Observer file photo

Students and staff returning to UNC Charlotte’s campus next week will notice a different school, or at least a different name and logo.

No longer will the University of North Carolina at Charlotte be called “UNCC.” The university’s preferred name is now simply “Charlotte.”

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has ditched its crown logo (left) and adopt the All-in-C logo used by its athletics department. University of North Carolina at Charlotte

“Hi, we’re Charlotte. Nice to meet you,” the university said in a news release Thursday. “You may have called us UNCC — but starting today, just call us Charlotte.”

The school’s formal name will remain “The University of North Carolina at Charlotte” or “UNC Charlotte,” but in conversation or in casual references, the university is fully adopting “Charlotte.”

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Market research found that “UNCC” caused confusion within the Charlotte community and with prospective students, the school said.

Charlotte is still a part of the UNC system, according to the university.

The name and logo change comes about a month shy of Charlotte’s 75th birthday, Sept. 23.

With Charlotte at the forefront, we are boldly charging into the future and owning our growth alongside the city we call home.



From now on, just call us Charlotte. Here's what's different ️ https://t.co/RyH8Pw4zdu pic.twitter.com/OQaav1eWQQ — UNC Charlotte (@unccharlotte) August 19, 2021

How about those 49ers?

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Like many universities, Charlotte identified itself with two logos — a more formal crown and a separate athletics logo.

The school will now use the All-in-C logo, which the 49ers athletics department debuted last year. The new logo removes the UNC and features a block-style letter “C” with a pickaxe.

“We have adopted the All-in-C logo for a cohesive identity across our university,” the school said. “Additionally, the new wordmark connected to the logo brings Charlotte to the forefront.”

Over the past year, Charlotte sought input from from more than 5,000 individuals — including current and prospective students/parents, faculty, staff, alumni and key stakeholders.

Based on replies, the university found that people responded “positively and consistently” to the All-in-C logo, which was designed by alumnus Todd Aldridge.

Charlotte follows in the footsteps of single-logo universities, including Clemson and Michigan.

“The All-in-C represents the power to break new ground, the persistence to discover the unknown and the promise to build the future,” the university said.

Niner Nation divided

Some Charlotte alumni and 49ers fans are split on the name and logo change.

Nicholas Liddle, managing editor for pop culture website PopWrapped, tweeted that he loves UNC Charlotte, but “the rebranding is a nightmare.”

unc charlotte but this rebranding is a nightmare. & reading this press blog about gave me a stroke. https://t.co/Yj0uQI8DUI — Nicholas Liddle (@NLiddle16) August 20, 2021

Ross Smith, who runs the Agent 49 Twitter handle, tweeted that he’s dealt with colleagues who aren’t local, thinking UNC Charlotte is a “satellite campus for UNC Chapel Hill.”

I've dealt with it quite a bit with colleagues that aren't local. They hear "UNC Charlotte" and think we are a satelite campus for UNC Chapel Hill. — Ａｇｅｎｔ ４９ (@_agent49) August 20, 2021

Alyssa Jones, a UNC Charlotte alum, tweeted “ABOUT TIME!!! Proud to say I attended CHARLOTTE.”

ABOUT TIME!!! Proud to say I attended CHARLOTTE ️ https://t.co/z891YFuYxR — Alyssa Jones (she/her) (@legallyalyssa) August 19, 2021

Dallas Eason, a current student at the university, tweeted that he’s “not over how wonky and ugly the C” in the new logo is.

I’m so sorry but I’m still not over how wonky and ugly the ‘C’ in our new logo is https://t.co/zLzmO5fzgL — Dallas Eason (@eason_dallas) August 19, 2021

Other changes at ‘Charlotte’

▪ The URL for the university’s website will add charlotte.edu on Aug. 19. The old URL, uncc.edu, will automatically redirect to the new one for at least the next year.

▪ University email addresses are expected to change in late 2022.

▪ The All-in-C logo can be found many places around campus and online. More updates are coming, including to campus signage.

▪ The university prefers it not be referred to as UNCC, UNC-C, UNC-Charlotte, University of NC at Charlotte, University of North Carolina - Charlotte, University of North Carolina Charlotte, University of Charlotte or Charlotte University.