‘Hi, we’re Charlotte’: University makeover includes new logo and preferred name
Students and staff returning to UNC Charlotte’s campus next week will notice a different school, or at least a different name and logo.
No longer will the University of North Carolina at Charlotte be called “UNCC.” The university’s preferred name is now simply “Charlotte.”
“Hi, we’re Charlotte. Nice to meet you,” the university said in a news release Thursday. “You may have called us UNCC — but starting today, just call us Charlotte.”
The school’s formal name will remain “The University of North Carolina at Charlotte” or “UNC Charlotte,” but in conversation or in casual references, the university is fully adopting “Charlotte.”
Market research found that “UNCC” caused confusion within the Charlotte community and with prospective students, the school said.
Charlotte is still a part of the UNC system, according to the university.
The name and logo change comes about a month shy of Charlotte’s 75th birthday, Sept. 23.
How about those 49ers?
Like many universities, Charlotte identified itself with two logos — a more formal crown and a separate athletics logo.
The school will now use the All-in-C logo, which the 49ers athletics department debuted last year. The new logo removes the UNC and features a block-style letter “C” with a pickaxe.
“We have adopted the All-in-C logo for a cohesive identity across our university,” the school said. “Additionally, the new wordmark connected to the logo brings Charlotte to the forefront.”
Over the past year, Charlotte sought input from from more than 5,000 individuals — including current and prospective students/parents, faculty, staff, alumni and key stakeholders.
Based on replies, the university found that people responded “positively and consistently” to the All-in-C logo, which was designed by alumnus Todd Aldridge.
Charlotte follows in the footsteps of single-logo universities, including Clemson and Michigan.
“The All-in-C represents the power to break new ground, the persistence to discover the unknown and the promise to build the future,” the university said.
Niner Nation divided
Some Charlotte alumni and 49ers fans are split on the name and logo change.
Nicholas Liddle, managing editor for pop culture website PopWrapped, tweeted that he loves UNC Charlotte, but “the rebranding is a nightmare.”
Ross Smith, who runs the Agent 49 Twitter handle, tweeted that he’s dealt with colleagues who aren’t local, thinking UNC Charlotte is a “satellite campus for UNC Chapel Hill.”
Alyssa Jones, a UNC Charlotte alum, tweeted “ABOUT TIME!!! Proud to say I attended CHARLOTTE.”
Dallas Eason, a current student at the university, tweeted that he’s “not over how wonky and ugly the C” in the new logo is.
Other changes at ‘Charlotte’
▪ The URL for the university’s website will add charlotte.edu on Aug. 19. The old URL, uncc.edu, will automatically redirect to the new one for at least the next year.
▪ University email addresses are expected to change in late 2022.
▪ The All-in-C logo can be found many places around campus and online. More updates are coming, including to campus signage.
▪ The university prefers it not be referred to as UNCC, UNC-C, UNC-Charlotte, University of NC at Charlotte, University of North Carolina - Charlotte, University of North Carolina Charlotte, University of Charlotte or Charlotte University.
