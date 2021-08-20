Charlotte firefighters help search for 7 still missing after deadly mountain floods

Charlotte firefighters are in Haywood County NC helping officials search for the remaining seven people still missing after Tropical Storm Fred flooded western North Carolina. Charlotte Fire Department

Members of the Charlotte Fire Department are in Haywood County helping local responders look for the seven people still missing after the flooding and destruction caused by Tropical Storm Fred.

Thirty-five people had been listed as missing on Wednesday, the day after the water rose. Two missing people found dead were identified Friday as Frank Mungo, 86, and Franklin McKenzie, 68, both from the Cruso community, Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher said.

Alongside the Greensboro Fire Department, Charlotte firefighters are searching debris piles, collapsed sheds and other lightweight buildings Friday along the Pigeon River, department Capt. Dennis Gist told the Observer.

Firefighters also conducted a wide-area search of flooded neighborhoods and assessed damage to buildings in Clyde on Thursday, according to CFD’s Facebook page.

The Charlotte department has the resources to conduct water, land and collapse rescues because this is a hybrid deployment where both water and U.S. Army Reserve capabilities are available, Gist said.

Thirty-three CFD firefighters were on site as of Thursday afternoon, he said.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Wednesday and said both Haywood and Transylvania counties “were especially hard hit,” with as much as a foot of rain in two days.

Haywood County called for its own state of emergency Tuesday, warning of the potential for landslides, flooding, “power outages, damage to infrastructure and unsafe road conditions.”

