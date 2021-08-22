Community honors an ‘inspiration’ at Anne Springs Close memorial on her SC greenway

On a hot August afternoon, hundreds of people descended on the Anne Springs Close Greenway Sunday to swap stories and fondly remember the woman that the 2,100-acre outdoor landmark was named after.

Anne Springs Close, matriarch of the Springs family in South Carolina that has held strong ties in politics, business, philanthropy and the community for decades, died Friday at age 95. She was injured three days earlier by a falling tree limb on the family’s Fort Mill property, where Close lived almost her whole life.

Close, was involved in local education, conservation and philanthropy. But she was perhaps best known for founding the greenway, which opened in 1995, in Fort Mill near the North Carolina border. Sunday’s hour-long memorial service was held at the greenway’s Comporium Amphitheater.

An hour before the memorial started, nearly a hundred people had already gathered, sitting on blankets and lawn chairs, fanning themselves with sheet music handed out by volunteers. Dozens of yellow, orange and red flowers flanked the stage.

Barry Leonard, who worked for Springs Industries with Close for 20 years, sat on the concrete path near the front of the stage. The Charlotte man called Close “an amazing lady.”

“Whatever I had done, she had already done,” he said, laughing. “I ran the New York City Marathon. She said ‘Barry, I’ve already done that.’ My son and I summited Mount Kilimanjaro. She said ‘Oh by the way, I did that three times.’ ”

He teared up.

“She’s a true environmentalist and such an influence and inspiration to so many here, (as well as) in North Carolina and honestly, worldwide,” Leonard said.

There were plenty of stories swapped about Anne Springs Close Sunday at her memorial service at the Comporium Amphitheater on the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill, S.C. Cailyn Derickson cderickson@heraldonline.com

Having an impact

Several family members, sitting near the front of the stage, wiped tears away as the opening hymn played.

Her family spoke of how Close had a significant impact on the people in and around York County.

“If you were blessed to be her friend, no matter who you were, what station in life you came from, rich or poor, young or old, Black, brown or white, you couldn’t have a better friend,” said Close’s son-in-law, Eskrine Bowles, who also was chief of staff for President Bill Clinton. “Just ask... the person sitting on your right or left.”

Bowles said Close was always giving to others, such as the greenway where the memorial was held.

“Can you believe it? She gave it away,” Bowles said. “And who did she give it to? She gave it to all of us. And she gave it to us forever.”

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster sat in the back row of chairs sectioned off for family and friends. Close’s son Buck Close said she had a vision for what her memorial would look like. He said he wished every person in the crowd who had been impacted by Close could speak.

“My mother had one fear about this event, and that was it might go on too long,” he said.

The crowd laughed.

“That’s why we can’t have everyone who’d like to talk about her come up,” he said. “My mother had a major impact on many of us.”

A sense of humor to the end

Close’s son-in-law Christoper Buckley said Close had a great sense of humor — even in her last days.

“After being fatally wounded on Monday by that blankety blank pecan tree, she remarked in the emergency room, ‘I saved one too many trees,’ ” he said.

‘She did not miss a beat’

Before the service began, Bryan Brock said he’s known the Close family for years after coaching Close’s great-grandson in baseball. Close’s eldest grandson is also one of Brock’s assistant coaches.

“She loved baseball,” Brock said.

“She did not miss a beat,” Brock’s mother. Esther Brock. added. “If the ump made a bad call, we heard about it.”

SC philantropist Anne Springs Close was 95 when she died Friday. A memorial was held Sunday in Fort Mill, S.C., at the greenway named after her. Cailyn Derickson cderickson@heraldonline.com

Community ties

Close had donated the land for the greenway, which has more than 40 miles of trails, waterways and natural habitats for plants and animals, that is now used for recreation and outdoor activities. She also was a frequent fixture of those trails.

Close’s influence extended well beyond the greenway too.

Throughout the 1990s, the Springs and Close families had several textile mills in York, Chester and Lancaster counties, which employed tens of thousands of local workers when mills across the South were closing because of cheaper materials, production costs and labor in foreign countries.

The mills closed by the 2000s, but the family company, Leroy Springs & Co., kept its headquarters in Fort Mill.

A memorial service was held Sunday on the greenway named for S.C. philanthropist Anne Springs Close, matriarch of the Springs textile family. Close is seen here in a 2013 file photo during one of her frequent walks on the greenway. Charlotte Observer file photo

The family also kept about 4,000 acres in the 1990s for development in fast-growing Fort Mill, which eventually grew into the Baxter and Kingsley retail and commercial areas near Interstate 77.

Among the more unusual aspects of her life, Close was the last living person to have crossed the Atlantic on the German airship Hindenburg, according to the greenway.

Close was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Close, her brother Sonny Springs and her daughter Monnie McKee Reed. Survivors include eight children, 28 grandchildren and two dozen great-grandchildren.

People shared fond memories of philanthropist Anne Springs Close at a memorial service Sunday. She died at age 95 on Friday. Close is seen here near a former dairy barn in 2008. Charlotte Observer file photo

Close and her legacy

Sharon Cooper and Nora Gaulden, who both work for Close’s son Derick Close at Springs Creative Products in Rock Hill, settled into their lawn chairs at the greenway for the memorial.

“Ms. Close never put herself first,” Cooper said. “She put everybody else before herself. She gave back everything. Derick is the same way.”

Cooper said said Close’s legacy will be carried on for years through her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“There’s so many people here because she was well known,” Cooper said. “Everybody loved her. Everybody loves the Close family and what they’ve done for the community.”

