Missing swimmer dies after being found ‘underwater and unresponsive’ in Lake Norman

A swimmer in Lake Norman died after being rescued by first responders Sunday afternoon.

The swimmer was identified as Whitney Brooke Wilkins, 37, of Greenville, S.C., according to Davidson College.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, rescue personnel were called to the college’s Lake Campus in Mooresville after receiving a report about a missing swimmer.

Wilkins was found “underwater and unresponsive,” campus police said.

Rescue personnel performed CPR but couldn’t resuscitate her. They pronounced her dead at the scene.

Wilkins was a guest of a college retiree’s family, campus police said.

The Lake Campus remained closed until Monday.

“We want to remind anyone who visits the Lake Campus to follow the posted safety guidelines,” campus police said. “Please do not swim alone. Stay in a depth of water where you can stand up, and ensure that any small children are supervised and have safety flotation devices.”