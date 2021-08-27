Several hospitalized after driver hits North Carolina school bus, official says

Several people were hospitalized with minor injuries after a vehicle hit a school bus with middle school students aboard near Statesville on Friday morning, an Iredell-Statesville Schools spokeswoman said.

The East Iredell Middle School students on Bus 255 “are safe and are being transported to school,” spokeswoman Boen Nutting said in a media alert just before 9 a.m.

Principal Kathy Walker arrived at the scene and waited with the students until another bus picked them up to take them to school, Nutting said.

The vehicle hit the bus from behind at Houpe Road and Shoemaker Road, Nutting said.

No further details of the wreck, including the type of vehicle that hit the bus, were immediately available from the State Highway Patrol.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.