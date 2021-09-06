Life-threatening rip currents from Hurricane Larry threaten North Carolina coast

File photo: The National Weather Service has issued a rip current advisory as Hurricane Larry makes its way through the Atlantic Ocean. The Sun News file photo

Large swells, minor flooding and life-threatening rip currents from Hurricane Larry are threatening the North Carolina coast beginning Monday morning.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking the Category 3 storm as it approaches Bermuda. Though it is not expected to make landfall in the United States, Larry is powerful enough that it will be felt along the East Coast.

Hurricane Larry was 1,065 miles southeast of Bermuda at 5 a.m. Monday morning with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. The storm is expected to pass near the island this week, then change directions to the northeast, toward the North Atlantic.

The National Weather Service has issued weather advisories along the North Carolina coastline.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, rip current advisories were issued for Carteret and Onslow counties, Ocracoke and Hatteras islands and the northern Outer Banks.

In those areas, swells from Hurricane Larry are expected to bring life-threatening rip currents and, beginning Tuesday, rough surf that is expected to peak Thursday and Friday.

In Wilmington, the National Weather Service advised of minor coastal flooding along the Cape Fear River near downtown beginning Monday evening. That is expected to continue through Thursday during high tides.

Beginning Tuesday in the Wilmington area, Hurricane Larry is expected to bring long-period swells and perhaps small craft advisory conditions from Thursday through Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center said that people enjoying the beach this week should heed the advice of lifeguards and local officials.