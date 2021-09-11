Donations pour in for kids whose mom and Charlotte firefighter dad are battling COVID

Donations are pouring in for the children of a veteran Charlotte firefighter and his wife whose battles with COVID-19 have worsened, friends said.

Jeff and Amee Hager tested positive for COVID on Aug. 23, fellow firefighter Anjie Davis Blackmon posted on a Go Fund Me fundraiser she established to help the family.

Jeff Hager has been a member of the Charlotte Fire Department since 1997, she said. He also has served on the Huntersville Fire Department since 2013, according to Blackmon.

The couple were admitted to a hospital on Aug. 28. On Sept. 3, their conditions worsened, she said. “Their progress has been very slow,” Blackmon wrote.

Family members are caring for the Hagers’ children — ages 14, 13, 7 and 6, she said.

“Amee is a fantastic stay-at-home mom, often assuming the role of both mother and father with Jeff’s work schedule,” Blackmon said.

“As a fellow firefighter, I know that if I were in need of help, Jeff would be there to help,” she said. “Right now Jeff, Amee and their children desperately need our help.”

The Huntersville Fire Department joined the effort, tweeting photos of the family and the link to the fundraiser.

“Needing some prayers for one of our members & his family,” the firefighters tweeted. “A dedicated, beloved member & a VERY active public servant & his family. Not often we ask for help…we often avoid it. We’re the helpers. But we need your help today.”

Blackmon hoped to raise $10,000 for groceries, clothing and any other immediate need expenses for their children. She also hopes to devote part of the money to “maintaining their home for the day that they can all be rejoined as a family.”

By Saturday, 358 people had contributed a total of $38,000.

Needing some prayers for one of our members & his family. A dedicated, beloved member & a VERY active public servant & his family. Not often we ask for help…we often avoid it. We’re the helpers. But we need your help today. #OneTownOneTeam #HagerStrong https://t.co/t9nQqaXiI2 pic.twitter.com/Mk1UroPoAt — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) September 10, 2021