NC teen dies after gun that he and friends passed around accidentally fires, police say

A 14-year-old North Carolina boy died after a stolen gun accidentally fired while he and other youths passed it around Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 800 block of Maple Avenue in Salisbury, according to a police news release. The youths were playing video games at the time of the shooting, police said.

Police have not identified the victim but did say he’s a Salisbury High School student.

Based on their initial investigation, police learned that the gun was stolen from another location.

The victim later died from his injuries at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, police said.

Schools nearby were placed on precautionary lockdown Monday because of “the sensitivity of the death,” police said.

Salisbury High School, Overton Elementary and Knox Middle schools are in code yellow lockdown “with extra law enforcement presence,” according to a Rowan-Salisbury Schools statement.

A yellow lockdown goes into effect when there’s a “perceived threat” in the area and increased security is needed. During a yellow lockdown, escorts are available for visitors, while all classes are escorted, according to the district’s safety department.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” the district said in the statement. “We will continue to work closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation and take all necessary measures in assuring that our schools remain safe.”

Counselors were made available for Salisbury High School students who may need or want help after their classmate’s death, the district said.

