Despite high-profile killings, Charlotte’s homicide toll lags recent years

Despite recording two homicides in the last week, Charlotte is still behind the paces set in 2019 and 2020, when the city witnessed more than 105 homicides each year.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police data, 68 people have been killed so far this year – compared to 82 at this time in 2020 and 72 at this time in 2019.

The homicides include the deaths of Jamir Suarez, 17, who was found dead Sunday on the 3900 block of Manchester Drive, and Asiah Figueroa, 3, who was killed Sept. 8 during a drive-by shooting close to midnight in northwest Charlotte.

Surveillance video showed several shooters unload as many as 150 rounds into Figueroa’s home. Police have since charged two people in connection with his murder.

About 87% of this year’s victims were shot to death, up slightly from last year’s rate, data show.

Others were beaten, hit by a vehicle, or – in the case of 4-year-old Miegellic Young – forced to stand in a room for three days before falling and hitting her head.

Young’s mother, Malikah Bennett, was charged with murder, felony concealing a death, felony child abuse and inflicting physical injury, the Observer reported.

Like previous years, most of this year’s homicides fell within the city’s crescent – an arch-shaped area of low-income neighborhoods stretching west to east above uptown.

Other homicides happened south along Interstate 77, records show.

See the map below for more information.

