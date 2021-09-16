How does your county’s COVID-19 vaccination rate stack up to others in NC?

Since COVID-19 vaccines became available to the general public a few months ago, more than half of those eligible in North Carolina have received their shots.

As of Wednesday, 52% of all North Carolinians and 60% of those eligible, ages 12 and up, are fully vaccinated, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Among those ages 18 and up, 62% are fully vaccinated statewide.

Full vaccination requires two doses, given weeks apart, of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.

And the vaccines work.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A DHHS analysis last month concluded that those unvaccinated are more than four times more likely to contract COVID-19 and 15 times more likely to die due to the disease, The News & Observer reported.

But vaccination rates vary at the county level, with more urban counties seeing higher rates than more rural counties.

Here are the full vaccination rates across the Triangle and the Charlotte metro area.

Triangle

Wake County

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Total population: 63%

Ages 12 and up: 75%

Ages 18 and up: 76%

Statewide ranking among those eligible: 2nd

Durham County

Total population: 62%

Ages 12 and up: 72%

Ages 18 and up: 73%

Statewide ranking: 4th

Orange County

Total population: 79%

Ages 12 and up: 90%

Ages 18 and up: 91%

Statewide ranking: 1st

Johnston County

Total population: 44%

Ages 12 and up: 52%

Ages 18 and up: 54%

Statewide ranking: 45th

Chatham County

Total population: 51%

Ages 12 and up: 59%

Ages 18 and up: 61%

Statewide ranking: 16th

Charlotte metro area

Mecklenburg County

Total population: 54%

Ages 12 and up: 64%

Ages 18 and up: 66%

Statewide ranking: 8th

Gaston County

Total population: 41%

Ages 12 and up: 48%

Ages 18 and up: 50%

Statewide ranking: 65th

Union County

Total population: 46%

Ages 12 and up: 55%

Ages 18 and up: 57%

Statewide ranking: 33rd

Lincoln County

Total population: 42%

Ages 12 and up: 49%

Ages 18 and up: 51%

Statewide ranking: 62nd

Cabarrus County

Total population: 46%

Ages 12 and up: 55%

Ages 18 and up: 56%

Statewide ranking: 34th