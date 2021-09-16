Charlotte Observer Logo
How does your county’s COVID-19 vaccination rate stack up to others in NC?

Since COVID-19 vaccines became available to the general public a few months ago, more than half of those eligible in North Carolina have received their shots.

As of Wednesday, 52% of all North Carolinians and 60% of those eligible, ages 12 and up, are fully vaccinated, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Among those ages 18 and up, 62% are fully vaccinated statewide.

Full vaccination requires two doses, given weeks apart, of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.

And the vaccines work.

A DHHS analysis last month concluded that those unvaccinated are more than four times more likely to contract COVID-19 and 15 times more likely to die due to the disease, The News & Observer reported.

But vaccination rates vary at the county level, with more urban counties seeing higher rates than more rural counties.

Here are the full vaccination rates across the Triangle and the Charlotte metro area.

Triangle

Wake County

Durham County

Orange County

Johnston County

Chatham County

Charlotte metro area

Mecklenburg County

Gaston County

Union County

Lincoln County

Cabarrus County

