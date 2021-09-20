7-car crash at Lake Wylie bridge has NC, SC traffic blocked en route to Charlotte

A driver and his passenger were killed when a driver suspected of speeding smashed into their car on a busy Charlotte road, hurling them into a utility pole, police said on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Wichita Eagle

Traffic is backed up on the South Carolina and North Carolina sides of the bridge over Lake Wylie after a seven car crash, officials said.

The wreck is on the North Carolina side of Highway 49 but traffic is impacted into South Carolina, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers in both states are redirecting traffic away from the crash site, Faris said.

York County deputies were dispatched to the scene to assist with traffic enforcement, Faris said. The S.C. Highway Patrol is also on the scene, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

TRAFFIC: Heavy #traffic on Hwy. 49 near the Buster Boyd Bridge in Lake Wylie. There is a 7 car wreck on the North Carolina side of the bridge that is causing back-ups. SCHP & NCHP are going to start turning cars around back down 49 while they investigate. #YCSONews #YoCoTraffic pic.twitter.com/cx6n5WHDC3 — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) September 20, 2021

S.C. 49 is the main entry point for western York County commuters into Mecklenburg County and Charlotte.

Police have not yet released details about the collision.

Check back for updates on this developing story.