Girl walking dog was abducted on a Charlotte street and raped, CMPD says. Man arrested

A 14-year-old girl walking her dog recently on a Charlotte street was abducted and raped, police said.

On Friday, police said they arrested a 22-year-old felon in the case.

Tyquan Osborne was jailed Thursday on three counts each of statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child, and one count each of first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said they found Osborne with stolen firearms. They did not say what he was previously convicted for.

The girl was kidnapped Sept. 15 near the 900 block of West Sugar Creek Road, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

“Following a casual conversation, the suspect physically forced her into a car and took her to another location where he sexually assaulted her,” according to the news release.

The victim was treated at a local hospital, police said, “and evidence was collected.”

Police aren’t saying how they identified Osborne as the suspect.

Police urged anyone with information about the assault to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

