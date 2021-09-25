‘Experienced jumper’ dies while skydiving in Chester County, SC, authorities say

A skydiver died in Chester County, S.C., on Saturday, multiple media outlets reported.

The man was skydiving at Skydive Carolina and landed at James F. Wherry Road and Darby Road, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported, citing the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. That’s near Oliphant Lake.

The man was an “experienced jumper,” WSOC reported, citing authorities.

The skydiver died just after 12:30 p.m., WCCB reported.

The death was the sixth at Skydive Carolina in eight years, according to WCCB.

At least three skydiving mishaps have occurred at Skydive Carolina in a year-and-a-half, WBTV reported.

In June 2020, 20-year-old Justin William Swaggerty of Florida was killed skydiving, according to WBTV. Two months later, a skydiver was hurt after landing in a tree, WBTV reported.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release details about what happened.

This is a developing story.

