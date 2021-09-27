Monroe police officer hospitalized after being hit while directing traffic, cops say

A police officer had to be hospitalized in Monroe early Monday, after being “hit while directing traffic,” according to the Monroe Police Department.

The officer’s identity was not released.

It happened near Apprentice Academy High School on Weddington Road, officials said. Monroe is about 27 miles southeast of uptown Charlotte, in Union County.

“The officer involved ... has received medical treatment and been released,” the department wrote in a 1 p.m. update. “The officer does not have any life-threatening injuries, but is very sore. All positive thoughts and prayers are appreciated.”

An investigation is ongoing and includes the N.C. State Highway Patrol, officials said.

Apprentice Academy reported on Facebook the officer was struck by a car, but didn’t say if it involved anyone connected to the school.

“We are sadden by this turn of events and stand with the injured officer as well as the Monroe’s Police Department in continuing the commitment of safety to our students and community,” the school wrote.

“We send our deepest sympathies to the officer. ... We appreciate the officers of our community who choose to serve us daily.”

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 1:09 PM.