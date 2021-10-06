Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Local

Deadly crash blocks I-77 South at I-85, authorities say

WBTV

Crews are responding to a deadly crash on Interstate 77 near Interstate 85 Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the motor vehicle crash with an overturned vehicle happened on I-77 South at I-85.

Medic confirms there is one fatality in this crash.

First responders said I-77 southbound at I-85 is now closed. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, lanes are expected to reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service