Deadly crash blocks I-77 South at I-85, authorities say

Crews are responding to a deadly crash on Interstate 77 near Interstate 85 Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the motor vehicle crash with an overturned vehicle happened on I-77 South at I-85.

Medic confirms there is one fatality in this crash.

First responders said I-77 southbound at I-85 is now closed. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, lanes are expected to reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday.