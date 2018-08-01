Cop shoots at driver who attempted to run him over at Charlotte’s airport, police say

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fired at a suspect in a parking deck at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after the suspect attempted to run him over late Tuesday, police said.
Officers were called to the airport around 9:30 p.m. to investigate a suspicious vehicle in a valet deck. The vehicle was able to access the deck by driving closely behind another car, police said.
When an officer attempted to approach the vehicle, the driver drove toward the officer. The officer then fired his gun at the driver, officials said.
The officer wasn’t injured and the driver fled the scene, police said.
A man who fit the description of the driver arrived later at Atrium Health with gunshot wounds, officials said. The man’s vehicle fit the description of the suspicious vehicle from the airport.
Police are trying to determine if the man is the same person involved in the shooting, officials said.
The officer involved in the incident was not identified. He was placed on administrative assignment, and the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau conducting an investigation to determine if department protocol was followed.
