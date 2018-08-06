Intruder shot and killed by business owner in southeast Charlotte, police say

A man was shot and killed in southeast Charlotte Monday morning after he allegedly broke into a business, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
The owner of the American Beauty Garden Center, a gardening center on East Independence Boulevard, called 911 to say he was responding to an alarm at the store around 4:30 a.m., about the same time as officers responded to a call from the alarm company.
A few minutes later, the owner called back and said he had shot someone, according to a CMPD press release.
The owner and the alleged intruder were both at the scene when police arrived, and the alleged intruder was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released yet.
Police believe the alleged intruder smashed the glass front door of the gardening center and ran back out through that door when the owner arrived. That’s when he was shot, police said.
Police are investigating and have not yet announced whether the business owner will be charged.
American Beauty Garden Center sells indoor and outdoor gardening supplies, offers custom grow room design and provides classes and equipment for CBD extraction.
