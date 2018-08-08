Teen arrested, accused of robbing 9-year-old at lemonade stand

A teenager accused of robbing a 9-year-old boy’s lemonade stand was arrested Wednesday, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect’s identity wasn’t released because of his age.
On Saturday afternoon, a teenager approached a young boy who was selling lemonade in Union County and robbed him at gunpoint, officials said.
Officials searched a nearby wooded area and found a black BB gun and metal tin.
The teenager arrested Wednesday was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, officials said.
“I am very proud of the work our deputies and detectives did to identify the suspect in this case,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement. “They have worked tirelessly to bring closure for the victim, his family and the St. John’s Forest community.”
The victim was reportedly trying to save money to buy a riding lawn mower. On Monday, Lowe’s gave him a lawn mower.
Comments