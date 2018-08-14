Poachers were hunting bears — then took aim at deputies instead, NC sheriff says

James Bradley Owen, 21, of Horse Shoe, was charged with felony first degree attempted murder, felony assault on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor resisting, delaying or obstructing a government official. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission also charged him with misdemeanor placing processed food as bait for black bears and discharging a firearm from the right-of-way of a state road. Owen remained in the Henderson County Jail on Monday on $100,500 bail. Henderson County Sheriff's Office