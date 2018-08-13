NC prison sergeant tried to bring drugs to inmate, officials say. She has resigned

Inmates peer out of their cells in a segregated cell block at Lanesboro Correctional Institution in Polkton. In some of North Carolina’s toughest prisons, officers routinely fail to make their rounds, a Charlotte Observer investigation found. That can put inmates in danger. A North Carolina prison sergeant has resigned after being charged with delivering marijuana and the addictive suboxone drug to an inmate at Lanesboro Correctional Institution in Anson County. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com