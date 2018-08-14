Charlotte man charged with statutory rape, possession of a weapon of mass destruction

A man was arrested Monday and charged with kidnapping and statutory rape of a child, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
The child was found in Zachary Richard Gibson’s home a few days ago, police said, and was taken to CMPD’s Metro Division office on Beatties Ford Road, where a family member picked them up.
Gibson, 28, wasn’t arrested right away.
But later the child said Gibson had sexually assaulted them, police said. Crimes Against Children detectives started to investigate, and Gibson’s home was searched.
He was arrested Monday and charged with kidnapping, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, statutory rape, statutory sex offense, felonious restraint and two counts of indecent liberties.
Comments