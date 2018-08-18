Woman, 26, charged with murder in north Charlotte death

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Saturday charged a woman in the death of a 23-year-old man found Aug. 12 in north Charlotte.
Kavona Alexus McLean, 26, was arrested Saturday by University City Division Officers and charged with murder in the death of Justin William Miller, police said.
Miller was found dead last Sunday at a Farlow Road home, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Miller’s grandmother had called 911 after 9:30 a.m. that day, saying her grandson was unresponsive, police have said.
CMPD Lt. Brad Koch on Saturday said McLean and Miller knew each other.
No further details about the incident were available.
Anyone with information should call 704-432-8477 .
