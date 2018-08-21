I-77 toll lanes subcontractor, arrested for drunk driving has 2 DWI convictions, records show

The owner of a concrete company working on the Interstate 77 toll lanes project was charged with driving while impaired at Lake Norman and has two DWI convictions for which he was sentenced to probation, according to court records.

Joaquin Cerdeira Grancho, 57, of Fort Mill, S.C., also was charged with driving while his license was revoked in the latest case, court records show.

Grancho had a blood-alcohol level of .05 when Trooper S.P. Talbot stopped him shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to a citation Talbot filed in court. The legal limit for driving in North Carolina is .08.

But while Grancho was under the legal limit, according to the citation, the trooper determined that Grancho was driving “while subject to an impairing substance” near Cornelius in northern Mecklenburg County, the citation says.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“The driver drove the wrong direction on the interstate, was unsteady on his feet, had the odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath” and “performed poorly” on a standardized field sobriety test, the trooper wrote in an affidavit.

Grancho owns Pavers, Walls and Stamped Concrete LLC, according to Better Business Bureau records available online. He declined to comment about the charges when the Observer reached him by phone on Tuesday.





Court records show Grancho was convicted of DWI in Mecklenburg County in 2014 and in McDowell County in 2013. He received probation in each case, according to court documents.

In Grancho’s latest arrestcourt records do not say which side of the highway Grancho was driving the wrong way. WSOC-TV reported that Grancho was driving in the median, where construction is taking place, and was working at the site at the time. Trooper Talbot could not be reached by the Observer this week. Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Michael Baker at the patrol’s Raleigh headquarters said he was trying to confirm that for the Observer Tuesday.





The I-77 toll lane construction site, as seen from the Exit 28 overpass in Cornelius. Ely Portillo

In response to a request for comment from the Observer on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for project contractor Sugar Creek Construction LLC said in a statement that Grancho’s company “is an approved NCDOT contractor and has worked on the I-77 Express Lane project for 1.5 years performing mainly concrete flat work.





“The company as a whole has performed well on the project and we will not punish the local employees for the poor choice that was made of Mr. Grancho,” Sugar Creek Construction said. “The incident is currently being reviewed internally and disciplinary actions will be taken accordingly. We have a zero tolerance policy for alcohol related incidents and any unsafe behaviors in the work area. “

Sugar Creek Construction is a joint venture between construction companies FA Southeast and English Construction, according to the website of I-77 Mobility Partners.

SHARE COPY LINK The Interstate 77 toll lane advisory group made a near-unanimous recommendation Thursday, saying the state should convert one of the planned toll lanes to a free lane.

SHARE COPY LINK Many north Mecklenburg residents have lambasted the toll lanes as unfair. Others are upset that the project isn’t adding any extra free lane capacity to I-77 and that all of the expansion is with new express toll lanes.

I-77 Mobility Partners is the limited liability corporation managing the 26-mile project for Spain-based contractor Cintra.

The lanes are being built from the Brookshire Freeway in Charlotte to N.C. 150 (Exit 36) in Mooresville and are expected to be finished by year’s end.