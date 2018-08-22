Bicyclist dies a month after northwest Charlotte hit-and-run

A 60-year-old bicyclist died Tuesday, a month after he was injured in a hit-and-run collision in northwest Charlotte.
Perry Wayne Smith was riding his bike in the 8000 block of Moores Chapel Road on July 14 when he was hit by a passing SUV, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
The vehicle’s right side-view mirror struck Smith’s left arm, and he was knocked to the ground, police said.
The driver of the SUV didn’t stop to check on Smith, who told police the vehicle continued driving on Moores Chapel Road toward Freedom Drive.
Smith was taken to a hospital the day after the collision. He was pronounced dead Tuesday morning, officials said.
No vehicle parts or evidence were found at the scene of the crash, and police are still looking for the driver.
Officials are looking for a large black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, police said. The vehicle could have possible damage to its right side-view mirror in addition to scrapes on the right side.
