Man was speeding when he fatally struck Charlotte teen, cops say

A 24-year-old man is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after police determined he was speeding when he fatally struck a bicyclist in early August near UNC Charlotte.
Police were called to the 9700 block of Old Concord Road around 1 a.m. on Aug. 11, where 18-year-old Miquase Maddox was lying on the side of the road, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg police.
Maddox was riding his bike against traffic when he was struck by a 2003 Infiniti G35, which was being driven by 24-year-old Dylan Leviner, police said. Maddox was pronounced dead at the scene.
Leviner and the passenger in his car stayed in the area after the crash. Leviner was initially charged with driving with a revoked license and operating a vehicle without insurance, according to Mecklenburg County Jail records.
During the investigation, police determined Leviner was speeding at the time of the crash, officials said. A warrant for his arrest was issued Monday and he turned himself in to police on Tuesday, officials said.
