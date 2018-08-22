Salisbury man charged for beating man with club in beer can dispute

A Salisbury man was charged by police after he allegedly beat another man with a club in a dispute over a beer can.
According to the report, Ervin Lee Owens, 52, of the 600 block of N. Ellis Street, had placed a trash can on his front porch, which is a gathering spot for Owens and his friends to drink beer.
One man, Jeffrey Jerome Stover, 52, is alleged to have thrown his beer can in Owens yard, making Owens angry.
Police say Owens got a wooden club with a screw on the end and started hitting Stover.
Stover was treated and released from the hospital.
Owens was charged with one count of aggravated assault.
According to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, Owens was convicted in 1997 of taking indecent liberties with a minor. Owens is listed as a registered sex offender.
