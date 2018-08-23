A robber drove off with a Matthews woman’s truck. Her dog was still inside.

Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery of a woman whose truck was stolen in Matthews with her dog inside.
The robbery happened at a Big Lots store on East Independence Boulevard, according to Matthews police. The victim was walking to her car around 2 p.m., when a man approached her with a knife.
The man got inside the woman’s truck and drove away with her dog, a brindle and white boxer, still inside, police said.
The truck was located Wednesday night in Salisbury, according to police. Two men, 27-year-old Keri Camps and 49-year-old Curtis White, were stopped by Salisbury Police and charged with possession of stolen property.
Additional charges are pending for Camps and White, officials said.
The dog was found unharmed and returned to family, police said.
The victim, identified by WSOC as Michelle Rodriguez, wasn’t injured during the robbery. She told the TV station her 8-year-old daughter had left a traceable watch in the truck, which was used to find the vehicle in Salisbury.
Comments