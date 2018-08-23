Cleaner was putting Bible back in uptown hotel room. Then they found the cocaine stash.

A hotel housekeeper in uptown Charlotte discovered drugs in a hotel room while cleaning Saturday afternoon, sparking a police investigation, according to a search warrant.
The housekeeper was cleaning a room in the Charlotte Marriott Center City, just off the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets, and noticed the room’s Bible was not in its usual spot.
After opening the drawer under the coffee maker to put the Bible back — following Marriott policy, the search warrant said — the housekeeper saw seven blocks wrapped in dark plastic.
The blocks had some white residue on the outside, according to the search warrant. The housekeeper notified hotel security, who called the police.
In the search warrant, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg narcotics detective wrote that the blocks appeared to be kilogram bricks of cocaine.
The housekeeper knew three men were staying in the room, and while police officers were talking to hotel security in the lobby, one of the room’s residents walked into the hotel.
When he saw the police, he turned and left the hotel, according to the search warrant.
As of Thursday afternoon, CMPD refused to give an update on the case, including whether there have been any arrests.
Comments