A NC woman was interviewed in a murder case. Now she faces child sex charges.

A Burke County woman is facing child sex charges after a homicide investigation revealed child pornography images on a murder suspect’s phone.
An investigation began last week when 32-year-old David Andrew Barnes was arrested in the death of 49-year-old Roger Dewayne Hoglan. Hoglan was found shot to death in a vehicle shorty after 2 a.m. on Aug. 15, and Barnes was charged with murder.
Burke County officials executed a search warrant of Barnes’ phone on Wednesday and found the images in a forensic preview, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery broadened the investigation, officials said.
Sherry Renee Lyden, a 27-year-old witness to Hoglan’s murder, was interviewed by Burke County officials Wednesday and charged with statutory sex offense with a child, officials said.
Officials didn’t provide details on Lyden’s relationship to Barnes or how she is connected to the pictures found on his phone.
Lyden is being held on $250,000 bond.
