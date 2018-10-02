NFL player’s brother is shot in the head just after making the trip to see him play

A 23-year-old South Carolina man died in a drive-by shooting just days after watching his brother play for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.
Overton Deshan Good was shot in the head by one of “multiple bullets” fired into his single-wide mobile home on Pleasant School Road at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news release. Pleasant School Road is north of Gaffney.
Good was pronounced dead at the scene, Fowler said in the news release. A friend also was in the home, according to the coroner.
“The Indianapolis Colts family is so saddened to learn of the passing of Overton Good, brother of our very own Denzelle Good, in South Carolina,” the Colts tweeted Tuesday afternoon.
“This tragedy is unimaginable for his loved ones and friends, and our heartfelt prayers go out to Denzelle and his entire family during this trying time,” the Colts tweeted.
Good’s brother, Denzelle Good, plays offensive tackle for the Colts, WSPA reported.
Overton Good and family members returned Monday from watching the Colts play the Houston Texans in Indianapolis, their father told Fox Carolina. Overton Good’s family also confirmed that to WSPA.
An autopsy will be performed, Fowler said in his news release, as his office and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office continue their investigations.
Writer Noah Feit of The (Columbia) State contributed.
