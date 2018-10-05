Suspect in killing outside Ballantyne lounge is ‘armed and dangerous,’ police say

Police on Friday identified a suspect in the Sept. 22 fatal shooting of a man outside a Ballantyne lounge and said in a news release that Marquis Smith should be considered “armed and dangerous.”.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police found the victim, 44-year-old Jermaine Travis Stuckey, in a parking lot near the Blue Olive Lounge at about 2:10 a.m., according to a previous CMPD news release. Medic pronounced him dead.

The lounge is in the 14000 block of Conlan Circle, off Ballantyne Commons Parkway.

Police obtained a warrant for first-degree murder against the 29-year-old Smith. Anyone who sees Smith or knows of his whereabouts should call 911.

