Two killed in overnight shootings on Tryon Street, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say

Two people were shot and killed overnight in Charlotte, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police did not announce any arrests in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to CMPD news releases.
The first victim, 27-year-old Demetrius Thomas, was shot in front of a shopping center in the 6700 block of North Tryon Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the second case, a man arrived at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center around midnight with a gunshot wound, according to CMPD.
Hospital employees called the police, and the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been released.
A witness who arrived with the victim gave an approximate location of the shooting, police said, and investigators determined the man was shot in the parking lot of a Motel 6, near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Yancey Road.
Police are still investigating both cases.
At least two more people were shot overnight and are expected to survive, including an 81-year-old woman who was hit in the leg when someone shot at her apartment on Harrill Street, east of uptown.
A man was shot near the N.C. Music Factory when someone shot at his car, hitting him in the leg, police said. That shooting was related to an argument that started in a parking lot, police said.
