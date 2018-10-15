Body found in woods near I-77 in Huntersville, death investigation underway

A body was found in the woods near a ramp on I-77 southbound in Huntersville Sunday evening.
A death investigation is underway after fire officials responded to “check the welfare” of a subject down on the highway.
Officials said the I-77 southbound ramp to Gilead Road (Exit 23) would be closed for a significant amount of time due to a police investigation.
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, their Engine 1 responded to the area around 5 p.m. A driver reportedly spotted the body and alerted officials.
Drivers were advised to use caution in the area and yield to any responding units, while they responded.
About 20 minutes later, fire officials said the incident was causing the ramp to remain closed for a significant amount of time.
The Huntersville Police Department said they were conducting the investigation and that the road would be closed until further notice.
Fire officials are advising drivers to avoid the area and consider using Exit 25 (Sam Furr Road) for the Huntersville Exit.
There’s no word on cause of death and the person has not been identified.
This is a developing story and no further information was released regarding this incident.
