Driver killed after car ran into ditch, hit multiple trees, police say

A 22-year-old man was ejected from a car and killed in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Diondre Price was driving a Kia sedan on Bellhaven Boulevard, near the intersection with Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, around 1:30 a.m. when the car started to run off the road on the right side, police said.
Investigators found that Price tried to get back on the road and overcorrected, running off the road on the left. The Kia hit several trees on its way to the bottom of the embankment, police said, and Price was ejected.
His passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was partially ejected. She was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.
Price was also taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 2:00 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments