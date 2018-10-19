A person was fatally shot in an east Charlotte apartment late Friday, police said. Police found a male with a gunshot wound after responding to the 7100 block of Snow Lane shortly before 9 p.m. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crime

1 fatally shot in east Charlotte apartment late Friday

By Joe Marusak

October 19, 2018 11:20 PM

A person was fatally shot in an east Charlotte apartment late Friday, police said.

Police found a male with a gunshot wound after responding to the 7100 block of Snow Lane shortly before 9 p.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Snow Lane is off East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Idlewild Road North.

Police said they were looking for witnesses and aren’t saying if they have a suspect.

The victim’s name and age will be released once his family is notified, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

