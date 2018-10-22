Man accused of using weapon as he sexually assaulted woman at Charlotte home

Police in Charlotte have arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a woman Thursday.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. at a home on the 3500 block of Shamrock Drive.
The victim told police she was in the home talking to 40-year-old Tommy Williamson when he pulled out a weapon and began sexually assaulting her.
The victim was able to free herself and call 911.
Williamson then ran from the scene before police arrived, the report states.
Williamson was found and arrested early Friday morning. He’s charged with attempted rape, assault on a female, two counts of first-degree forcible sex offense and kidnapping.
Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
