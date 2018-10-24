Sexual assault related to dating apps has increased in Charlotte, police say

More people have been sexually assaulted after using dating apps in 2018 than in 2017, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.
At least 20 people have reported sexual assaults in connection with the apps so far this year, CMPD Lt. Muriel Hughes said, in comparison with at least 15 cases in 2017.
Police have made an arrest in one of the 2018 cases. Fourteen are open investigations, and in five cases, the victim decided not to pursue prosecution, according to police reports.
Police understand that more people are using the apps and even trying to find long-term partners on them, Hughes said, but she strongly recommended that people meet in public and follow safety precautions until they know their date better.
The assaults have involved a variety of apps, including Tinder, Bumble, Grindr, Hinge and Plenty of Fish, Hughes said.
“I don’t find any company responsible for anything that happened,” she said. “It is solely on the individual that preyed upon the person that they met.”
Before a date, app users should try to find out more about the person they’re meeting, either by asking directly or looking for information about the person on the internet, Hughes said.
In addition to sharing the location and time of the date with a friend or family member, people using apps should send along the date’s profile photo and information such as their last name, if possible, Hughes said. All of that could make a police investigation easier, she said.
During the date, Hughes said, people should try not to be alone with the other person, including inside a car.
If someone does assault you, Hughes said, telling someone quickly is the best thing to do.
“Don’t be ashamed, and don’t be embarrassed. Because the one thing we need, that’s going to help us, is … to come out and report it as soon as it happens. We need you to go to the hospital to get a rape kit done,” she said.
Hughes also asked victims to save their clothes and avoid washing them, because they could be helpful in the investigation.
CMPD investigators have identified one suspect accused of two sexual assaults connected to dating apps. George Uwakwe, 39, was charged with one case from January 2017 and another in April 2018. His next court date on rape and kidnapping charges is in November.
Most of the 2018 victims have been women, according to police reports. Five victims are younger than 20, and the oldest is 51, according to reports.
In at least one 2018 case, a woman reported that she was drugged before she was assaulted, according to police reports.
Sexual assaults connected to dating apps represent only a small portion of all sexual assaults reported in Charlotte, according to CMPD data. In 2017, 306 rapes were reported, CMPD said.
